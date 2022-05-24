x
Inmate stabbed, killed by other inmates at SC prison

The incident happened at McCormick Correctional Institution.
MCCORMICK, S.C. — One inmate is dead after being stabbed by multiple inmates according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to the release, one inmate is dead at McCormick Correctional institution after being attacked and stabbed by multiple inmates.  

 Eric Lamont Washington, 45, died at a local hospital after he was attacked and stabbed in the entrance to a living area at the institution. 

The case is under investigation by the SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. 

Charges are expected to be filed. 

