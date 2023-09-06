Inmate stabbed at Richland County jail, deputies say

The victim had stab wounds to multiple areas on his body from a "lethal cutting instrument," according to deputies.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was stabbed on Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they were called to a local hospital around 9 p.m. on Sept. 5 , where a 31-year-old male detainee reported that he had been attacked by three other detainees earlier in the evening at the Richland County jail.

The victim had stab wounds to multiple areas on his body from a "lethal cutting instrument," according to deputies. His injuries were not life-threatening.