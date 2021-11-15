x
Inmate stabbed to death at Lee Correctional

The incident happened during a fight Monday night at the facility in Bishopville.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate is dead after being stabbed to death at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. 

According to a press release sent out by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), 41-year-old Marco Siara Sanders was transported to a local hospital, after being stabbed during a fight with other inmates.  

Two other inmates were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A fourth inmate was treated for minor wounds at the institution. 

The SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence and S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death as a homicide. An autopsy will be performed. 

