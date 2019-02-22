COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate at a South Carolina prison is facing a murder charge after another inmate was found dead in his cell.

Walter M. Glass is accused of strangling another inmate to death using a bed sheet on January 6. Glass and the victim, Isaac Starke, both shared a cell at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

According to an incident report, Glass "secured a knotted portion of a bed sheet around the victim's neck, pinned the victim to the floor with his fet on the victim's head and chest."