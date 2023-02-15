Innovation Center in Five Points hopes to open by mid-April

The building on 711 Saluda Avenue has big changes coming soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A project by The Boyd Foundation and GrowCo called the Innovation Center announced its start in July of last year, and now the entities involved in making it happen to say it could be ready to open in the next few months.

The Boyd Foundation donated $1 million for two years to help the center got started. Currently in the front of the building sits a former bar called the white mule, and in the back of the building is a much larger space that will house the innovation center.

Building owner, Richard Burts explained that these will become two separate spaces.

"The front space is a different address," Burts said. "The restaurant space up front, which has been a restaurant space for the last 35 years will stay a restaurant space."

The building also has a beer and wine license application in the window right now, but Burts explained that this would be for a pop-up his sons are planning to host during the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Five Points.

The building is in a bit of a U-shape, and the plan for the new entrance to the Innovation Center will be similar to the old arcade mall in downtown Columbia. Businesses will line the sides of the path as you enter through what is now the Little Happy Store, then at the back of these businesses there is currently a small alley that will be a plaza for the Innovation Center to use.

Caroline Crowder the executive director of the innovation center says she and her team at GrowCo are looking forward to the day when they can start inviting people inside.

"Our real mission is to foster a supportive, inclusive, environment and community, of high growth, high tech entrepreneurs in Columbia," Crowder said with a smile.