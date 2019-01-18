KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 20-year-old man is in custody after an online purchase took a criminal turn during a meeting earlier this month.

On January 5, the victim and a stranger arranged a meeting regarding a rifle put up for sale online. However, when the man arrived, he reportedly presented a handgun and stole the victim's rifle and cell phone.

Tranham Martise Woodward, Jr., 20, has been arrested in the case and charged with armed robbery. Kerhsaw County deputies say Woodward is an Irmo gang member with an extensive criminal history.

Deputies are taking this opportunity to remind residents about safety when it comes to online exchanges. They say to never allow a stranger to meet at your home. Instead use the designated "Internet Purchase Exchange Location" as it is equipped with video monitoring.