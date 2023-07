The City of Columbia Water Works says the detours are in place at the intersection.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The intersection of Lake Murray Blvd and St. Andrews road is closed.

Columbia Water sent out an advisory that the intersection would be closed as they worked to make repairs. A water main at the intersection has broken.

At this time it has not yet been determined if a boil water notice is needed.