COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation will be closing a portion of Interstate 126 West during debris clean up.

In a Facebook post, the department said the closing will begin at 8 am and end at 4 pm each day, August 5 until August 9.

SCDOT crews will remove debris from around the Congaree River Bridge.

Expect delays if you're driving on that interstate this week.

