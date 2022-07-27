Hazardous spill still blocking I-20 near Elgin, evacuation center available

The incident appears to have taken place around 6 p.m. near the town of Elgin.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, S.C. — Parts of Interstate 20 near Elgin are blocked due to a hazardous materials spill near Elgin, and an evacuation center has been set up for residents of the area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they have blocked the Interstate 20 between Exit 82 and 92. That area is from the Highway 601 exit down to White Pond Road near Elgin and down to Spears Creek Church Road.

The notice said all lanes were affected. Traffic cameras do not show vehicles moving in that area but one camera showed traffic being rerouted near Spears Creek Church Road.

Elgin Police Chief Alan Anders told News19 the spill may have originated at Weylchem chemicals near I-20. Officers said there was a haze in that area. Kershaw County Sheriff Sheriff Lee Boan says there are evacuations underway at some nearby homes.

Boan said winds are blowing the air from that area near Highway 12.

Drivers should avoid the area for now as traffic could be affected for some time.

Meanwhile, an evacuation center has been set up at Lugoff Elgin High School for residents of the area. Red Cross will be handling operation at the center. It is unclear at this time if an evacuation order has been issued or exactly what areas might might be covered.

News19 has reached out to both local and state emergency officials to see what the potential threat to the public made by from the spill.