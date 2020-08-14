I-20 crash blocking traffic in Columbia

The crash is blocking the east lanes near the Broad River Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash along Interstate 20 in Columbia is blocking traffic Friday morning.

The collision is in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 68. That's near the Broad River Road exit.

Traffic in those lanes is at a complete standstill. Traffic in the westbound lanes is still moving normally.

Drivers in the area should seek an alternate route.

State troopers say a three cars were involved in the collision. One person ejected was ejected from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is expected to clear up by 10:30 a.m.