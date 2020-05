LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash on Interstate 20 in Lexington County Thursday.

The collision took place around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 61, which is the Highway 378 exit.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says 24-year-old Cody Moody's car ran off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail.

Moody, who was from Pelion, died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.