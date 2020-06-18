Wheel flew off trailer, kills man on I-20 in Columbia, suspect wanted

A wheel came off a trailer, killing someone who was driving in another car.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they're looking for a suspect driving a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run on Interstate 20 in Columbia.

State troopers say early Thursday morning around 1 a.m., a vehicle was pulling a trailer on I-20 East near the Monticello Road exit. A wheel came of the trailer, crossed the median, and hit a car in the westbound lanes.

The man who was a passenger in the westbound lane car died, and the driver of that vehicle sustained serious injuries. The vehicle towing the trailer didn't stop.

The trailer has drum bakes equipped with ST 205/75 R!5 tires.