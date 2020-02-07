'Multiple fatalities' after crash on I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

The collision took place in the westbound lanes at the 147 mile marker, which is about two miles away from the Highway 601 exit.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say there are multiple fatalities following a crash on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, a collision that is also backing up traffic for miles.

The collision took place around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes at the 147 mile marker, which is about two miles away from the Highway 601 exit that leads directly to the town of Orangeburg.

Details are limited, but county officials tell News19 a vehicle crossed the median at that location and overturned.

All westbound lanes are closed, and there are some slowdowns in that area in the east lanes.

A detour has been set up on Interstate 26 westbound at the 154 mile marker. Here are those details:

Travel North on US-301 (Exit 154) towards Santee and continue to US-176 West towards St. Matthews. From there, you can take US-176 West to either US-601 South towards Orangeburg or continue on US-176 to I-26.