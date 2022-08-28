Holbrook Indian School confirmed that the bus was taking staff and students on a field trip to Window Rock, New Mexico.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SANDERS, Ariz. — One child is dead and four other people are seriously injured after a Holbrook Indian School bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday morning.

The school confirmed on Facebook that the bus was taking staff and students on a field trip to Window Rock, New Mexico.

DPS officials said that the crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday morning when a school bus slowing in traffic was rear-ended by a semi-truck. The bus was then pushed into a nearby van.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Of the 19 occupants on the school bus, one child was killed and six other people were injured said officials with the Holbrook Indian School. As of the last update, DPS had only confirmed four injuries.

ADOT tweeted that all lanes are now open, but drivers can still expect delays as the roadway clears.

UPDATE: All lanes are open, but there is a very heavy delay. Please be patient as that clears.#Aztraffic https://t.co/aZa2n3kgYk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 28, 2022

Sanders is located in Apache County roughly 55 miles east of Holbrook.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed