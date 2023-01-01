x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New Year's Eve crash on I-77 leaves two people dead

The crash happened just minutes before the new year began.
Credit: GregDPhotos - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead following a New Year's Eve collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County.

Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision took place at 11:45 p.m. on I-77 north at the 32 mile marker. That area is about two miles south of the Highway 34/Ridgeway exit.

According to Jones, the car was traveling north on the road when it went off the right hand side and eventually struck a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger in the car died at the scene. They have not been identified by the coroner's office pending notification of next of kin. 

Jones says the collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

More Videos

In Other News

18 more units at Colony Apartments opened to residents as inspections continue

Before You Leave, Check This Out