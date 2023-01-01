New Year's Eve crash on I-77 leaves two people dead

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead following a New Year's Eve collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County.
Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision took place at 11:45 p.m. on I-77 north at the 32 mile marker. That area is about two miles south of the Highway 34/Ridgeway exit.
According to Jones, the car was traveling north on the road when it went off the right hand side and eventually struck a tree.
Both the driver and a passenger in the car died at the scene. They have not been identified by the coroner's office pending notification of next of kin.
Jones says the collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.