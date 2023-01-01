New Year's Eve crash on I-77 leaves two people dead

The crash happened just minutes before the new year began.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead following a New Year's Eve collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County.

Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision took place at 11:45 p.m. on I-77 north at the 32 mile marker. That area is about two miles south of the Highway 34/Ridgeway exit.

According to Jones, the car was traveling north on the road when it went off the right hand side and eventually struck a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger in the car died at the scene. They have not been identified by the coroner's office pending notification of next of kin.