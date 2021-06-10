Some of the I-77 potholes near Columbia to be fixed in the coming days

SCDOT crews will shut down the interstate to repair some of the damage.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bumpy part of Interstate 77 in Richland County is going to be fixed in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, News19 highlighted a traffic hazard along I-77. Both the north and southbound lanes near where the roadway meets I-26 are full of potholes: some big, some small.

But next week, the South Carolina Department of Transportation crews will shut down the interstate to repair some of the damage. The work will be done on I-77 Southbound from Mile Marker 2 to Mile Marker 3.

The lane closures will take place Sunday and Monday nights from 9:00 o'clock until 5 o'clock Monday and Tuesday mornings,.