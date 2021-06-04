One wounded in shooting on I-77 near Cayce

Investigators say shots were fired and a person in one of the vehicles was hit by gunfire.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety is looking into what led up to a shooting on Interstate 77 in Cayce Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near the two mile marker in the northbound lanes. Investigators say shots were fired and a person in one of the vehicles was hit by gunfire. That person was taken to the hospital with what is described as a non life-threatening injury.

Police say at this time, they're not sure of the sequence of events prior to the shooting, but say road rage is a possibility. Right now, that all remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is one of two shootings on Interstate 77 in just a matter of hours, although at this point, there's nothing believe to connect the two cases. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, shots were fired between two cars on I-77 near Percival Road.