x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

One wounded in shooting on I-77 near Cayce

Investigators say shots were fired and a person in one of the vehicles was hit by gunfire.
Credit: Adobe Stock, AP

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety is looking into what led up to a shooting on Interstate 77 in Cayce Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near the two mile marker in the northbound lanes. Investigators say shots were fired and a person in one of the vehicles was hit by gunfire. That person was taken to the hospital with what is described as a non life-threatening injury. 

Police say at this time, they're not sure of the sequence of events prior to the shooting, but say road rage is a possibility. Right now, that all remains under investigation.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is one of two shootings on Interstate 77 in just a matter of hours, although at this point, there's nothing believe to connect the two cases. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, shots were fired between two cars on I-77 near Percival Road

There were minor injuries caused by broken glass. There is no suspect in custody in connection with that case, which deputies believe was caused by road rage. 

RELATED: 'Road rage' on I-77 in Columbia turns into shooting

Related Articles