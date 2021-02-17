'Invest in Veterans' week begins March 1 in Lexington

The Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center have launched a campaign to support local businesses owned by veterans from March 1 through 7.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center has launched a campaign for Invest in Veterans Week starting March 1 through 7.

Invest in Veterans Week was founded in 2019. It's meant to help bring awareness and support to businesses owned by veterans in the community.

"It's basically just giving people the opportunity and the knowledge of how to support small businesses whether it is monetarily or even just small things like sharing a post, going and reviewing a business that was owned by a veteran that you supported," explained Connor Watkins with the Lexington Chamber.

The chamber says they're doing this campaign to let veteran owned businesses know they are there to support them.

One of those owners include Joshua Stoneridge. He and his wife own Christian Brothers Automotive in Lexington on Old Cherokee Road. The franchise business does anything from oil changes to engine replacements.

"I joined the military after I graduated from The Citadel. Deployed straight to Afghanistan and Iraq and I have been currently serving in the South Carolina Army National Guard ever since," said Stoneridge. "I truly just enjoy serving our country."

The business owner says he's employed several veterans and says they all talk with other veterans in the community.

Stoneridge thinks it's great the chamber is having Invest in Veterans Week.

"We certainly always need to highlight our veterans and the great things they're doing either post their military service or concurrently if they're still serving in the National Guard and the reserves," explained Stoneridge. "I'm just blessed and honored that the Lexington Chamber is doing this supporting such an important thing and they're also thinking of me and my business."

While Christian Brothers Automotive always gives military discounts, they plan on having additional discounts.

The Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center has a list of local businesses owned by veterans at lexingtonsc.org.