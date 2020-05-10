Investigation into shooting by officers in Lexington County completed

The shooting at a local hotel last month resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in Minnesota for killing his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old child.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the department has completed its investigation of an officer-involved shooting at a local hotel last month that resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in Minnesota for killing his pregnant girlfriend.

The shooting, which took place at Aloft Columbia Harbison on Sept. 13, involved two Lexington County deputies and a State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agent.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was asked to investigate the shooting by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Sept. 24, Renard Lydell Carter, 30, was extradited to Minnesota to face charges filed by the Rochester Police Department (RPD) for the killing his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter.

The incident began on Sunday, Sept. 13, when the Richland County Sheriff's Department was notified by Rochester police that Carter was in the Columbia area.

Deputies tracked Carter to Aloft Columbia Harbison, at which time the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and SLED were notified, since the hotel is in Lexington County.

Investigators say Lexington County deputies and SLED agents attempted to talk Carter out of the room from outside the door. During that time, Carter claimed to have an assault rifle in his possession and threatened to shoot officers.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., Carter opened the door and pointed a weapon at the officers. Two Lexington County deputies and one SLED agent fired on Carter, striking him multiple times in the upper body.

It was later learned, the weapon Carter pointed at officers was a BB gun.

The two Lexington County deputies involved in the shooting – Sgt. Aaron Poole, a 14-year veteran, and Inv. Frank Ramunni, a 5-year veteran – were placed on paid administrative leave following the incident, per their department’s policy.

Special Agent Salvatore Cirencione, a 5-year veteran with SLED, was placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of this investigation.