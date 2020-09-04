COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Monticello Road Wednesday evening.

Police say officers were initially patrolling an area off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive shortly before 6:00 p.m. after receiving reports of car break-ins.

While patrolling the area, a Columbia police officer stopped to speak with a man who was walking along Monticello Road. As the officer got out of the patrol vehicle, the man ran from the scene to 4800 Monticello Road. During the foot chase, police say the man produced a gun, causing the officer to discharge his department-issued gun, striking the man at least once.

The man was transported to a local hospital. The officer was not injured during the incident and will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the SLED investigation.

The Columbia Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting a concurrent administrative investigation.