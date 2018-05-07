Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Fire Marshals are investigating a house fire that may have been caused by fireworks.

Columbia fire officials say they received a call just after one last night about a fire on Barnes Street, which is near Bluff Road.

Investigators say the homeowner was at work when the fire started on her porch and damaged the outside and roof of the home.

No one was home when the fire broke out and there are no reports of injuries. Officials believe the fire was started by a firework because there were many shot in the area at the time of the fire.

