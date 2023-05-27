"It's sad but we're hoping Sunday is alright"-- Iris Festival cancelled Saturday, vendors anxiously waiting for Sunday

Iris Festival Saturday fun cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — One of South Carolina's oldest festivals has seen rain before but this weekend's weather conditions are causing more of a shakeup than expected.

The annual Iris Festival in Sumter has officially been canceled for Saturday, May 27.

The festivities for tomorrow have been canceled and the Swan Lake Iris Gardens Park itself will also be closed for the day.

Iris festival organizer Shelley Kile says it was a difficult decision to make.

"It breaks my heart. We hate to see that because we know after all these years of planning and dealing with the vendors, we know how much time and energy and effort they put into it prior to coming here," Kile said.

Vendors were asked to either pack up or close their tents for the night.