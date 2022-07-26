Irmo balloon artist helps give back to sick children around the world

Jenifer D'Agrela flew to Orlando earlier this month on her own dime to put together a balloon display for Give Kids the World charity.

IRMO, S.C. — A local business owner in Irmo is helping children in need this month. Jenifer D'Agrela, who owns Jen's Balloons, helped put together a giant display for critically ill kids.

She traveled to Orlando earlier this month to represent the Midlands. She's been blowing up balloons in Irmo for the last three years.

"I like working with balloons because it allows me to explode my creativity and my ability and my skills with my hands. Actually I love transforming a space into something magical and joyful and I like to see and hear the expressions of my clients when they see the results of my work. It makes me feel happy and full," D'Agrela said.

This month her skills contributed to life changing experiences for these sick children, who were able to walk through a Balloon Wonderland after she helped create the latex-filled fairytale.

Because of D'Agrela and hundreds of other balloon artists, these children experienced an unforgettable week of vacation and the artists' work helped the non profit, Give Kids the World, continue to raise funds.

Over the course of the week, it took Jenifer about 35 hours to blow up and set up her entire display.

Jenifer tells News 19 the wishes these children wrote down on some of the balloons touched her.

"I want to have a new heart. That made me feel very sad. I was like Oh my gosh. I think of my children, so it's so hard, it's so hard. Because they want to live more and we have to be grateful to have life," D'Agrela said.

Jenifer says her children are her inspiration and that this experience has made her a better balloon artist with a bigger heart.