Irmo considers re-zoning commercial space at Palmetto Wood Parkway

If approved by the planning commission, the proposed change will require two readings and two votes by council before becoming official.

IRMO, S.C. — On Monday, the Town of Irmo's planning commission will consider rezoning an 11-acre commercial lot next to Palmetto Park into a neighborhood lot.

The meeting is accessible here.

If rezoned, the space could be developed into a complex of up to 74 townhomes. Right now, there are several medical facilities down the street.

A sign on the lot appeared just under a week ago when residents in the Palmetto Park neighborhood noticed.

"One of our neighbors was riding in and happened to see this very tiny sign on the vacant property at the end of the street that gave notice of a hearing for the zoning committee," Irmo resident Sandra Penland said.

Palmetto Park HOA president Cindy Sullivan said she sent out notice about this meeting shortly after.

Most of the residents say they are not too happy about the possibility of more homes down the street because of existing traffic problems and the possible value of their homes dropping.

"It’s the only way in and out of the subdivision," Penland said. "That’s concerning enough because when the train comes across, it’s hard to get out."

"To put another quantity of houses in here is going to really cause us concern," Irmo resident Charles Peele said. "Most of us are retirement age and don’t have another chance to do something different."

Planning commission members say they’ve already received several letters from neighbors listing out these concerns and say they will consider a variety of factors, including nearby infrastructure and town development as a whole, before making a decision.

"I have their best interest at heart. I have Irmo’s best interest at heart," Irmo planning commission member Michelle Carpenter said. "My family’s been there since '85, and I take my job seriously on this committee because what we do know affects what’s going to happen later on in Irmo."