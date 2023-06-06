Cause revealed of fire that took life of Irmo firefighter

The fire has been determined to be accidental.

IRMO, S.C. — The cause of the fatal fire that claimed the life of Irmo firefighter James Muller has been determined.

Columbia Fire said Tuesday afternoon their investigation into the origin and cause of the fire revealed it started around a stove in the kitchen area of one of the apartments. That led investigators to determine the fire was caused by unattended cooking materials and it has been ruled an accident.

The Columbia Police Department, The South Carolina Law enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina State Fire, SC State Fire Marshal's office, South Carolina Task Force 1 and ATF were all involved in the investigation.

The three-alarm fire took place at the Tropical Ridge Apartments, which are just off Greystone Boulevard in Columbia, on May 26. Irmo Firefighter Muller, who was just 25-years-old, had been part of the units assisting in the effort to get the blaze under control. Muller had been with the Irmo Fire District for seven years.

Muller was laid to rest on May 31. Muller had a wife and a young child.

The Columbia Fire Department says it will continue to provide resources, information and support to other agencies that will investigate circumstances surrounding the fatal fire and the line of duty death of Firefighter Muller. This includes the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Investigations like this also typically take place following a firefighter line of duty death.

“The Columbia Fire Department has and will continue to provide needed information and resources in support of all investigations into what happened on May 26, 2023,” said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. “While it has been determined that this fire was accidental in nature, the impact it caused is no less deep and tragic. Our hearts continue to be with Firefighter Muller’s family and friends, our partners at Irmo Fire District and all who continue to mourn during this difficult time