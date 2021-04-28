One building destroyed in early morning blaze at Irmo apartment complex

No injuries were reported, but one building was destroyed -- two upper units by fire, four lower units by water damage.

IRMO, S.C. — Firefighters with the Irmo Fire District responded to a call early Wednesday morning for a blaze at Woodland Village Apartments off of Bush River Road, near I-20.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Irmo Fire District was joined by units from Lexington and Columbia Fire Departments just after midnight.