Irmo firefighter James Muller to be laid to rest today

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo firefighter James Muller, who died while battling a large fire at a Columbia apartment complex, will be laid to rest today.

Muller's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, located at 201 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. A private interment will follow and family will receive friends after the service.

Muller died while assisting the Columbia Fire Department as it was responding to an apartment fire on Stonebridge Drive. According to Columbia Fire, Muller died following a structure collapse when he was inside the building.

Seven other firefighters - five from Columbia and one other from Irmo - were hurt in the incident, which displaced 19 people.

In the days that followed, Muller's actions have been credited with helping save the residents, putting his own life on the line in the process.

In a press conference on Sunday, Chief Mike Sonefeld and Assistant Chief Sloane Valentino described him as a model firefighter, a man who could inspire others.

"You couldn't help but absorb it when you worked with him," Valentino said. "He made me a better firefighter."

And, according to Sonefeld, his positivity was infectious.

"He was probably the most positive, passionate firefighter I've seen in my 40 years of doing this," he said.

"We had a procession this morning and what we saw from the public - absolutely amazing," he said.

A small procession, including the Muller family, Irmo Fire District, including Irmo Fire District’s Engine 171-that Firefighter Muller was assigned to, will be transporting Muller ahead of the funeral service, with law enforcement agencies providing escort.

The procession, which will start at at 1 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home's Lexington Chapel and will end at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, will take the following route.

The community is welcome to stand-along in a safe location along the procession route to pay their respects, according to the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association.

The family is asking all non-fire personnel attending the funeral wear colorful attire as a tribute.

Regarding the funeral of Firefighter Muller:

On behalf of the family of James Michael Muller, it has been requested that all non-fire personnel in attendance wear colorful attire as a tribute to their loved one. pic.twitter.com/o2c4Sg7cvd — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) May 30, 2023

News 19 will stream coverage of the procession and the funeral live on our website and on our YouTube channel.