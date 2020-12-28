Irmo fireworks incident leaves 30 without a home before Christmas; Community stepping in to support

Firefighters say 10 families were displaced by the blaze at River Oak Apartments which they say was caused by a child playing with fireworks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When a fire left families at an Irmo apartment complex without a home, their community stepped in to make a difference.

It happened at the River Oak Apartments just days before Christmas. Firefighters say 30 people were displaced by the blaze they say was caused by a child playing with fireworks.

"We're here to kind of lift their spirits a little bit and hopefully get them back on track," Tina Torres, leader of the She Did That Community Advocate Foundation, a local nonprofit.

"We immediately put the word out that families were in need in the Irmo area due to a fire," Torres said. "From that moment, we have had several donations of clothing, toiletries, furniture, as well as cash donations."

The money was used to help with lodging for those displaced. The American Red Cross has assisted with emergency shelter and goods, too.

"So, today we will be going to the drop-off center to sort through all the items, organize it and put it in order per family based on clothing size and their needs," Torres said, "and the families will be able to come by today to pick those items up, so it definitely has been a community effort.”

Firefighters say the blaze destroyed 10 units. Among those displaced were a mother and her two children -- a one-month-old and a one-year-old -- who had to jump to safety from the building.

They're expected to be okay.

As the community continues to rally in support, Torres said she's thankful for the chance to make a difference.

“For me to be able to be in a position to be able to help others and have a community that’s so wide, that doesn’t mind helping, it’s truly a blessing and I’m honored to be able to assist," Torres said.

Torres said they will be accepting donations -- including clothing, nonperishable foods and toys for toddlers -- Monday, December 28 at the Dance South Community Arts Center located at 6108 Two Notch Road.