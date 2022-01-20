Irmo girl loves, helps animals, one stitch at a time

Chrissy Mosteller makes and sells crocheted animals to help raise money for local wildlife groups.

IRMO, S.C. — With some yarn and a crochet hook, Chrissy Mosteller is making changes in her Irmo community.

"It's really important for me to be able to reach out to those places that are overlooked or those animals that are endangered," Mosteller said.

She started knitting at the age of 10, teaching herself the skill and then moved on to crocheting.

"I think it was partially being able to make my own stuffed animals … but it was also being able to have that creativity and make the animals that I actually wanted to have," Mosteller said.

She is passionate about wildlife and preserving habitats for these animals.

"I need to feel a part of responsibility in actually trying to help," Mosteller said.

She calls it "Every Little Stich Counts."

"I volunteered at Carolina Wildlife and they had a ton of possums that I was caring for every now and then," Mosteller said. "I had donated a nest before, like a little crochet nest before and going there and volunteering helped me see what they needed and how I can help."

In a statement, Epworth Children's Home said, "Those dollars support the children on our residential campus as they receive counseling, community, and a safe space to heal…. Every Little Stich Counts is helping break the cycles of abuse and neglect in South Carolina."

Even her brother benefits from her unique craft.

"With different holidays or my birthday then she always crochets me something. Even if I say that I don't want anything and I want her to focus on her business, then she still gets me something," Tyler Mosteller said.