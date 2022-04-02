Irmo High moving to virtual for two days to address safety concerns

Lexington-Richland Five superintendent Dr. Akil Ross said late Friday afternoon that the school would be out of the building on Monday and Tuesday.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo High School is moving to virtual learning for two days next week to address safety concerns.

Lexington-Richland Five superintendent Dr. Akil Ross said late Friday afternoon that the school would be out of the building on Monday and Tuesday. This came just after a large protest at the school by students who said they feared for their safety. News19 is working to confirm the details relating to those concerns.

"Supervision and safety concerns continue to arise," Ross said. He said those concerns will be address by this move.

Ross said they'd use the time next week to set up what he called a special academy at Irmo High, or a 'school within a school.' It will be designed to give more attention and mental health services to what he called 'highest need students.'

"We have to retool things in terms of our operations here, things that we can do to increase safety and security for all students and staff at Irmo High school," he said.

This will include smaller classrooms as well as more supervision and mental health and behavior management services.

"By meeting the needs of these highest need students that we are not only able to provide safety for others but restorative results for those students in need," the superintendent added.

Ross said he spoke to some of the students who led the protest at the school and that "their voices are heard."