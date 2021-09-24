Irmo High School moved to remote learning Friday after threat, staffing issue

The district said it didn't have enough teachers and staff to provide adequate safety for students.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo High School had to move to a remote learning day Friday as the school dealt with a staffing issue.

News19 obtained a copy of a letter sent to parents by the district Friday morning that confirmed the move.

According to the Lexington-Richland School District Five, there was some type of threat made on social media. On Thursday night, the district learned a number of teachers had called out for work for Friday.

The district told parents there was no credible threat found at that time. News19 has reached out to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the claims, for more information about the nature of the threats.

According to a Lexington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the investigation revolves around a video and comments made by a suspended student.

"While we continue efforts to review the contents of the video, we're not aware of any direct threat made against the school by the student," he added. "There are no charges pending in this case."

The situation only affected Irmo High School.

The district had since attempted to bring in substitutes and shift around administrators to cover the absences but realized it didn't have enough staff to adequately ensure student safety. At that point, the decision was made to move to e-learning for the day.

Students were told to use Google Classroom to get their assignments.

The district said classes will return on Monday on a two-hour delay to allow for a staff meeting with teachers. The meeting will be a chance to collect feedback and input.