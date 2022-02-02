Irmo High School lacrosse players, parents want to know why a proposed combined season is denied

Irmo HS boys lacrosse was hoping to join Chapin HS this year on a combined team since Irmo didn't have enough players.

IRMO, S.C. — A request to play.

It's an ask from Irmo high school men's lacrosse team being denied by schools in the Irmo High School region.

Players and parents were told last week they wouldn't have a senior season because of a lack of players, so they hoped they could join with Chapin High School to make a team.

Traditionally, lacrosse needs about 15 players per team, including subs. Irmo high school only had about ten show up for conditioning and practice.

According to the South Carolina High School League's by-laws, the combination of two teams needs to be approved by a majority vote of all schools in the region in which they desire to compete, by the executive committee of the appropriate classification (i.e. AA, AAA, AAAA) and the commissioner of the league.

The by-laws also indicate both schools need to fall under the same superintendent and school board, which they do in this case.

"This is about the kids. They've played their entire life. We've already dealt with COVID and here we are, trying to get back to normal, their senior year and depriving them of what their passion is," said Christine Morris, Irmo high school parent.

The problem is approval was denied, so now it's in the appeals process.

For one of the seniors at Irmo high school, Hudson Floyd-Evans, lacrosse is his outlet.

"It's honestly just my one true love in the world. Whenever I'm feeling sad, I can go play, whenever there's any down time between seasons I'm constantly stressed out, just ready for the next practice. I remember I was counting down the days on my calendar waiting for the first practice just because of how excited I was," Floyd-Evans said.

"There is no greater joy I think to a parent than to see your child doing what they love," Sheila Floyd-Evans, Hudson's mom said.

Now the game is waiting, to see if they can join another team in time for games starting in the coming weeks.

Lacrosse practice typically starts around December and the games begin in February.