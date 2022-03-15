Irmo High School names current assistant principal as new principal

Dr. Kaaren Hampton will replace Dr. Robin Hardy, who is stepping down from the position on June 30, 2022.

IRMO, S.C. — A new change will be coming to Irmo High School as the international school for the arts has announced a new school principal.

The district announced that Dr. Kaaren Hampton, a veteran educator will replace Dr. Robin Hardy who will step down from the position on June 30, 2022.

Hampton has been the assistant principal of instruction at Irmo High School for the past 12 years, She began in 2002 as an English teacher and then transitioned to administration.

Hampton shared that she was honored to become school principal. “Throughout my years at Irmo High School, I have been deliberately learning, listening, and connecting to what serves our students, parents, faculty, and staff the best way possible," Hampton said in a release. "I believe that now I know Irmo’s past, I know her present, and I have a vision for her future."

Hampton is an alum of Irmo high school and received her bachelor's of arts degree from Winthrop University. She then earned her master’s degree from Columbia College and her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

On top of being named as Teacher of the Year in 2006, she received the Superintendent's Award for Outstanding Management in 2016 and was named The State Newspaper's 20 under 40 honor in 2018.

School District Five Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. said the district is happy to have the alum as the lead of the school.