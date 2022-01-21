Irmo High School now accepting nominations for Hall of Fame class of 2022

Irmo High School International School for the Arts is looking for community change-makers to honor.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo High School International School for the Arts is now accepting nominations for the school’s Hall of Fame class of 2022 with a deadline of January 21, 2022.

On Tuesday, Sarah Ostergaard stopped by News19 to discuss the application process.

Nominees must be graduates or former faculty/staff of Irmo High School. Alumni must have graduated five years ago or more, and staff members must have resigned or retired at least five years ago. Nominees should have made a significant contribution to their community, state or country in their careers or time after leaving Irmo High School.

The inductees will be selected by the Irmo High School Hall of Fame committee and will be honored during a ceremony on March 11, 2022 at the Irmo High School Center for the Arts.

Nomination letters should be emailed to halloffameihs@gmail.com or mailed to Irmo High Hall of Fame Committee, c/o Irmo High School International School for the Arts, 6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212.

In the nomination letter, please provide a biography of your nominee, a detailed explanation of community contributions, and contact information for both the nominator and nominee.

Nominations must be received by January 21, 2022.