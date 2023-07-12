Busy intersection in the heart of Irmo shut down due to busted water main

The water main there broke Tuesday and is is currently still causing a road hazard.

IRMO, S.C. — Arguably the busiest intersection in the town of Irmo is shut down, leading to some traffic headaches in the heart of the city.

The problem is at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Saint Andrews Road right in the heart of the town. The water main there broke Tuesday and is is currently still causing a road hazard.

Crews from the Columbia Water Department are making extensive repairs to the roadway and pipes at that location, and while that's happening, traffic is being diverted around the intersection.

News19 asked Columbia Water if they had a timeframe for the completion of the repairs, and as of Wednesday afternoon, they did not.