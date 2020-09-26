x
"This virus is NO JOKE." Irmo mayor Barry Walker tests positive for COVID-19

Walker says he and his wife, Susan, expect to make a complete recovery but the symptoms they have been experiencing are "difficult."
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo mayor Barry Walker and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Walker.

A kidney patient who require weekly dialysis, Walker said he has been vigilant about wearing a mask.

Walker says he and his wife, Susan, are doing alright and expect to make a complete recovery but the symptoms they have been experiencing are difficult.

"Please understand this virus is NO JOKE," Walker said in a statement. "While Susan and I are doing OK and we expect to make a full recovery, our symptoms have been difficult. We have experienced a severe lack of energy and neither of us can taste or smell."

Walker says he and his wife will continue to quarantine themselves for the next week. 

"I encourage everyone to continue practicing common sense measures like social distancing, hand washing and using sanitizer," Walker said. "And please, wear your masks in public to protect yourself and others." 

