"This virus is NO JOKE." Irmo mayor Barry Walker tests positive for COVID-19

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo mayor Barry Walker and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Walker.

A kidney patient who require weekly dialysis, Walker said he has been vigilant about wearing a mask.

Walker says he and his wife, Susan, are doing alright and expect to make a complete recovery but the symptoms they have been experiencing are difficult.

"Please understand this virus is NO JOKE," Walker said in a statement. "While Susan and I are doing OK and we expect to make a full recovery, our symptoms have been difficult. We have experienced a severe lack of energy and neither of us can taste or smell."

Dear IRMO Friends, I regret to inform you that my wife, Susan, and I have tested positive for COVID-19. As you know I’m... Posted by Mayor Barry on Friday, September 25, 2020

Walker says he and his wife will continue to quarantine themselves for the next week.