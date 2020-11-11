x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Irmo Middle School, CrossRoads Intermediate evacuated due to gas leak

According to School District Five, no students were onsite and the evacuation was a precaution.
Irmo Middle School

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Middle School and CrossRoads Intermediate staff evacuated their buildings Wednesday morning due to a gas leak at Irmo Middle. 

According to School District Five, no students were onsite and the evacuation was a precaution.

The gas provider is working to repair the issue and the incident is not expected to disrupt school starts or schedules on Thursday.

Any future announcements will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: 

Lexington mask mandate could be revisited, councilman says

Ring recalls 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazard

Columbia Housing seeks diversity inclusion for construction at former Gonzales Gardens site