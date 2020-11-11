Irmo Middle School, CrossRoads Intermediate evacuated due to gas leak

According to School District Five, no students were onsite and the evacuation was a precaution.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Middle School and CrossRoads Intermediate staff evacuated their buildings Wednesday morning due to a gas leak at Irmo Middle.

The gas provider is working to repair the issue and the incident is not expected to disrupt school starts or schedules on Thursday.

