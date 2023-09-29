The Irmo Okra Strut Festival is back!

The festival includes food trucks, local vendors, music, rides and a parade and, of course, all things okra.

IRMO, S.C. — It’s that time of year again! The Irmo Okra Strut Festival is kicking off in the Town of Irmo Friday at 6 p.m.

On Friday, vendors were setting up their stands and wares, food trucks were preparing delicious treats and musicians were doing mic checks and testing out sound equipment.

Okra, music, rides, a parade and a good time is what the Irmo Okra Strut Festival is all about.

Irmo Council Member Erik Sickinger tells News 19 he loves seeing the community show up and show out for this event and enjoys all the smiling faces. He adds that the volunteers that make this event all possible should be thanked for their time and dedication planning this event nearly a year in advance.

IRMO OKRA STRUT... 24 hours and counting! Sept. 29-30, 2023. Planning to attend? Check out www.okrastrut.com for details... Posted by Town of Irmo on Thursday, September 28, 2023

"One of the things that’s really exciting about the Strut this year is it’s going to be packed. So, we had to make extra room for table vendors and booths," Sickinger said. "Where last year we had extra space, this year we have less than no space, which is a really cool thing because it means that you’ll be exposed to a lot of mom and pop shops, a lot of local businesses and a lot of loyal vendors that come out year after year."

Sickinger said he loves seeing folks from all over the Palmetto State and beyond coming out to enjoy the festival. He tells News 19 these folks get the chance to stay in town for the weekend and enjoy Lake Murray.

The town says next year will be the festival’s 50th anniversary.