Are you ready for some okra? Irmo's Okra Strut has returned

They have more than 200 vendors, music, rides, entertainment to your hearts content, and of course, okra.

IRMO, S.C. — The Okra Strut is the best of the best--at least, according to Irmo residents. And you can come see if you agree this weekend.

"Nothing could be finer than being in Irmo, South Carolina on Okra Strut weekend," said Irmo Mayor Barry Walker.

"We have farmers all throughout Irmo and they grow all kinds of vegetables, but okra's it. Okra's the easiest thing to grow," Walker said.

Even the Okra Man--that beloved, large, inflatable Okra with eyes and a mouth that stands over the event--is ready for action this weekend. And besides the okra, there are some other popular food options.

"No matter where we go, everybody likes turkey legs," said Emanuel Davis, Caribbean Grill food vendor employee.

One of the vendors here, Scott Kirby tells News 19 this is a generational tradition he and his wife love being part of.

"My dad started it and me and my brothers do it, so I just enjoy doing it. It's just kind of work that you do enjoy, you know what I mean," Kirby said.

Vendors, organizers and other locals have been setting things up since Thursday afternoon.