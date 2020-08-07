Irmo council passes emergency face mask ordinance

The ordinance passed by a vote of 3-2.

IRMO, S.C. — The town of Irmo has joined other Midlands towns with passing a facemask ordinance.

The council voted at Tuesday's meeting with a 3-2 vote to pass the 30-day ordinance.

The Mayor Walker spoke about how important it was to protect the citizens of the town.

The ordinance requires anyone in the town of Irmo to wear a face covering if they are entering a food or retail establishment.