Have you seen this hen? An Irmo peahen is on the loose

The bird was last seen between Boulters Lock Road, Charing Cross Road and Shillingford Road in the Friarsgate neighborhood.

IRMO, S.C. — If you live in the Friarsgate area of Irmo, be on the lookout for a peahen. It's a large female bird that's white in color. It's been roaming the neighborhood since Saturday.

Who knew there were such exotic creatures right in our backyard? One of which is this peahen named Sweet Pea.

She lost her way home over the weekend.

"Sweet Pea's only run off one other time, so this was a new thing for us because the male never really ran off and we've never had an issue with the turkeys," Ady Canady, bird owner said.

Ady and her dad Jason tell News 19 they own the bird, along with a peacock named Master Pea.

Ady explains Sweet Pea typically roams their yard, but got lost.

The owners came across another Irmo resident, Justina Applebee's Facebook post late Monday morning.

"I know if my animals ever got out I'd want anybody who found them to try to do everything they could to reunite me with them, so my heart went out to this bird," Justina Applebee, Facebook post author said.

Justina and her neighbor Tim have been trying to find the owner since Saturday. They kept Sweet Pea in a large dog crate in the meantime.

Another Irmo resident, Michelle Atkins, saw it Saturday morning in her yard.

"He came running to me in the bedroom and he was like mom, mom, there's a strange animal in the backyard. I'm like, what do you mean strange animal? So I go out there and look. It's a big white bird," Michelle Atkins, Irmo resident said.

Since Tim hadn't heard from the owner, he tried to transport Sweet Pea to a water-fowl sanctuary early Monday morning, when Sweet Pea escaped again.

So this fowl chase continues.