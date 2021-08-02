Suspicious device in Irmo neighborhood stops traffic

Irmo police were called in to check on a "device" found near the entrance to one of the subdivisions.

IRMO, S.C. — The discovery of a device found in an Irmo neighborhood stopped traffic for about an hour.

Irmo Police Major Dale said that a call was taken about something near the entrance of Hidden Oaks neighborhood, inside the Friarsgate neighborhood.

When police arrived, they called in a bomb technician to look at the "device".

Technicians deemed the device safe enough to remove and will be disposed of later, according to police.

The neighborhood's entrance was blocked for approximately a hour.