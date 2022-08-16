Irmo leaders proposing railcar beautification project

The goal would be to add a 45-50 foot railcar at Broad River Road and Royal Tower Drive symbolizing the town's railroad history.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — A new beautification project in Irmo is up for discussion at Tuesday's town council meeting.

The group proposing it, called the Irmo Future Growth Corporation, wants your input.

The location is at the busy intersection of Royal Tower Drive and Broad River Road.

The group, consisting of council members/non-profit leaders, envisions a more grand and beautiful entrance to the town.

"We want the visibility to be there so that the more cars that are going by, the more people are going to see it and say wow, that's really pretty cool," Bill Danielson, mayor pro tem said.

The three-acre property was gifted to the town from developers about six months ago.

The group is thinking of adding a box car, maybe painted, lit up and wheeled next to a bed of flowers.

"That's really how Irmo was founded, because of the railroad track, and so this celebrates, goes all the way back, many many years to celebrate the history of the, what the quote is, is the ancient Irmese," Danielson said. "CSX will donate the box car. We have a company out of a small town, I can't remember the name frankly, we got a bid from them today to bring the railway in and do the actual construction cause we've got to sit it on the rail line."

The 60-foot rail line would cost around $11,000, plus the box car's trip from the Cayce rail yard, which would add about $10,000 - $15,000.

The Irmo Future Growth Corporation, the group proposing this beautification project, explains they'd do some extra fundraising to help with the cost.

It'd be up to the town to lock up the box car and maintain the nature around it.