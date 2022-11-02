Irmo student selected from 10,000 international musicians to play at Carnegie Hall

"It was a huge honor, just to even be invited to audition to get in, let alone actually making it and being able to play," said cellist Ian Emmer

IRMO, S.C. — One local cellist is making soundwaves, representing the Midlands on a national stage.

His name is Ian Emmer and he's a junior at Dutch Fork high school.

He was one of 10,000 musicians across the world accepted to perform at Carnegie Hall last weekend.

He applied back in August, was accepted to the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall around October and has been preparing for his shining star moment since Christmas.

Ian had to submit video performances of two excerpts from two separate pieces and then had to choose one of his own pieces.

"It was a huge honor, just to even be invited to audition to get in, let alone actually making it and being able to play," Ian Emmer, cellist said.

Cello has been his life since sixth grade and this was truly a monumental moment for him.

"It felt not real at first. Getting there and walking into Carnegie Hall, it was this huge historic place," Emmer said

He said he loved playing his strings alongside other international musicians.

"It was really refreshing to see the dedication that these other musicians were putting into their music, because it made me feel like I'm doing this, but at the same time there are other people around the world who also care about music as much as I do," Emmer said.

Ian's orchestra director shares that Ian works extremely hard and always tries his best. He said any kind of music he gives him, Ian tries his best to play it accurately the first time.

"It makes me really proud to see all the hard work that he's putting in, paying off and it's great for other students to see as well," said Vincent Washington, Dutch Fork high school orchestra director.