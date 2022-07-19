Irmo town council considers changes to mobile home ordinance

The ordinance currently bans mobile home construction in town limits and doesn't allow for new mobile homes or remodels.

IRMO, S.C. — A proposed new mobile home ordinance in Irmo passed its first reading on Tuesday as council considers changes to the current ordinance.

Right now, only a couple dozen mobile homes within town limits exist that were grandfathered in before leaders stopped allowing them in 2020.

"We heard from our community about people that had existing mobile homes and about wanting to replace them and our current ordinance doesn't allow for that," Irmo Town Administrator Courtney Dennis said. "So, what planning commission has recommended for town council to consider is allowing people with mobile homes to be able to replace those mobile homes with a newer model, but not allowing newer mobile homes into properties that don't currently have one."

Now that it has passed the first reading, the proposed ordinance needs to pass a second reading and the town needs to host a public hearing.

"The ordinance that we've drafted, that planning commission has recommended, would allow for a newer mobile home to not exceed 10 years old," Dennis said.

Locals tell News19 they like the look of Irmo and want to keep it this way.

Some mobile home owners News 19 spoke with today tell us they didn't know council was considering this change, but that they're happy about it.

The meeting's agenda is available here.