Irmo town park renovations are underway

Local leaders say everything should be finished by December 1, 2022.

IRMO, S.C. — A visit to Irmo's town park will mean yellow tape and sections under construction.

Local leaders are trimming out the old and hauling in the new. The 20-year-old green space is getting a well-earned makeover.

"End of August, first of September we'll have a tree company come in here. We're going to remove some trees and other trees, we'll raise the canopy on them and go through them and clean them up good," Whitt Cline, public services director said.

Right now the deck underneath the South Carolina heritage tree is what's being replaced, which should be done later this week.

Next is leveling sidewalks, replacing bricks and bringing in new wood for the park bridge. The roofs on the gazebo and bathroom are already done.

"Everybody enjoys this place. People get married here, engaged here, celebrate their kids' birthday, family photographs, family reunions," Cline said.

Cline tells News 19 without this ARPA money, the projects would have likely had to be done separately since it's a big chunk of change - more than $120,000.

"We all need to get outside and get some sun on our bodies and it's just good for mental health and your well being and socialization with other people. So these parks are a big deal to the town of Irmo," Cline said.