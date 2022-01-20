Irmo water leak repairs speeding up through new contract with Lake Murray Utilities, town says

Instead of repairs taking sometimes up to a year, now they're taking about two days, officials say.

IRMO, S.C. — Residents in the Irmo area know that water leaks and water streaming across parking lots is something common.

"I feel like there's always water flowing somewhere from something," business owner Kimberly Case said.

But that may soon change by way of a new public works contract update from the city of Columbia.

"When (we) have a leak, they'll come out and patch it, and then it takes a long time for them to repair the patch, get the patch covered up, put the gravel back, put the asphalt back like it is," Irmo Mayor Barry Walker said.

The city of Columbia, which has been in charge of Irmo's water and sewers for about 40 years, finally contracted out that work to Lake Murray Utilities.

"With the new crew, they come out, they fix the leak, next day they come back out, put the asphalt down, and it's repaired," said Public Works Director Whit Cline.

Work began this month and, in the first few days, there have been eight repairs.

"It has to do with the age of the system. All the pipe's been underground 30 to 50 years and it's just an old system. It needs more repairs," Cline said.

Now, the fewer leaks around town near businesses and homes are making residents happy.

"To know that they've already done so much repair definitely warms the heart and to know that they have already a game plan to address even more in the near future is just, it's exciting. That's exactly what you want your government to be doing for you," Case said.