Events committee in Irmo is back and they want you

IRMO, S.C. — In the town nicknamed the gateway to Lake Murray, more gateways to life are being created.

This due to the re-energizing of the town's events committee created back in 2019.

Committee members didn't have the full opportunity to get the ball rolling on events in the community due to the pandemic, and now they do.

"(Let's) get the community together, brainstorm all these ideas and then narrow it down so that every month, Irmo is doing something," Irmo mayor Barry Walker said.

Anyone who lives in and loves Irmo is encouraged to join.

The group just started back up last week with 10 members and they have their next meeting Friday, April 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. at town hall.

They will use town hospitality taxes to fund events and of course the events must be approved by council first.

"We were founded in 1890, so we're going to have a big birthday celebration that we never had in Irmo," Walker said. "I want other people in other areas of the country to see Irmo and say hey, I'm hearing a lot about this little town called Irmo, South Carolina, they must be a pretty cool town."

Committee members have joined as recent as last week.

"We have many different venues, we have parks, we have the theater at Midlands Tech here, we have things here we can use to our advantage to do things, to get the community involved," Jason Rauch Sr one of the committee members said.