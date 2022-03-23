Mother of man killed by Richland County deputies says she wants justice

Moorer-Charley died in a shooting in the early evening hours on March 19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a man shot and killed by a Richland County deputy is speaking out, four days after he was killed.

The family of 34-year old Irvin Moorer-Charley spoke Wednesday alongside their attorneys. Moorer-Charley died in a shooting in the early evening hours on March 19 on Heyward Brockington Road.

In a news conference on last Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that his deputies were responding to a call about a domestic incident involving a weapon -- not to a mental health call -- and that his deputies acted in self defense.

But his family said their son did have mental health issues and that Moorer-Charley's death could have been prevented.

"I begged them not to do that to him and I couldn't do no more and I dropped to the ground," said Connie Craig, his mother. "But my son did not deserve this. He did not deserve this I'm certified and I know they could've took better action than that day. The. only thing I want is justice."

Lott has since released dashcam and bodycam video of the incident, as well as a 911 call relating to the incident.