Mother of man killed by Richland County deputies says she wants justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a man shot and killed by a Richland County deputy is speaking out, four days after he was killed.
The family of 34-year old Irvin Moorer-Charley spoke Wednesday alongside their attorneys. Moorer-Charley died in a shooting in the early evening hours on March 19 on Heyward Brockington Road.
In a news conference on last Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that his deputies were responding to a call about a domestic incident involving a weapon -- not to a mental health call -- and that his deputies acted in self defense.
But his family said their son did have mental health issues and that Moorer-Charley's death could have been prevented.
"I begged them not to do that to him and I couldn't do no more and I dropped to the ground," said Connie Craig, his mother. "But my son did not deserve this. He did not deserve this I'm certified and I know they could've took better action than that day. The. only thing I want is justice."
Lott has since released dashcam and bodycam video of the incident, as well as a 911 call relating to the incident.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the shooting, but his attorneys want an independent probe into the death. South Carolina law does not require law enforcement agencies to request an outside agency investigate officer-involved shootings, but most in the state typically do.