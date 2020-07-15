'It hit me personally': DHEC physician loses grandmother to COVID-19

Brannon Traxler said she hopes people will take the virus seriously by wearing a mask and continuing to practice social distancing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After months of working to stop the spread of coronavirus, a physician with the Department of Health and Environmental Control is now mourning the loss of her grandmother, who died from COVID-19.

"It hit me personally," Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

DHEC Physician Brannon Traxler has been working for months to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Even physicians at DHEC are not immune to the effects of COVID," Traxler said.

While she continues to fight to protect others, she is now mourning the loss of a loved one.

"My grandmother, Mimi, died of COVID-19 in early May," Traxler said.

Traxler said her grandmother, Bettie Traxler, died one week after contracting the virus.

She had no underlying health conditions and was a few days shy of her 98th birthday.

"I want to honor her basically by doing everything that I can to stop it from spreading and having other folks impacted like this," Traxler said.

And that is why Traxler is sharing her story.

"We all felt very strongly that if something good can come out of something bad we want it to," Traxler said. "If one person sees my story and makes a decision to change their behavior and that is likely saving sickness and saving people from death then it's worth it."

As Traxler continues to work to honor her grandmother, she also hopes no other family has to lose a loved one from this virus.

"This is very real, these numbers we are reporting right now are very concerning and each one of those, more than 1,000 sometimes, more than 2,000 people that we are reporting each day, is somebody's loved one," Traxler said. "And each one of those deaths, which are sometimes in the 20s each day is somebody's loved one."